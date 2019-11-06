Hologic: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $39.9 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $865.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from 59 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $835 million to $850 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $857.9 million.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.5 billion.

Hologic shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.66, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOLX