Hollysys Automation: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.8 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The maker of industrial, rail and subway automation systems posted revenue of $129.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.4 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $503.3 million.

Hollysys Automation shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.61, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOLI