Hollysys Automation: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $20.5 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The maker of industrial, rail and subway automation systems posted revenue of $129.5 million in the period.

Hollysys Automation shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.55, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

