Heartland Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) _ Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $48 million.

The Dubuque, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The multibank holding company posted revenue of $162.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $153.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Heartland Financial shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $34.96, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

