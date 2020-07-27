Heartland Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) _ Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $30.1 million.

The bank, based in Dubuque, Iowa, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The multibank holding company posted revenue of $164.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $154.8 million, also beating Street forecasts.

Heartland Financial shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $30.62, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTLF