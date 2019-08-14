Harrow: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period.

Harrow shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.40, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

