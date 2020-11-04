Hamilton Lane: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) _ Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $21.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $84.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.4 million.

Hamilton Lane shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLNE