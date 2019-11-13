HRG: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) _ Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $993 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $467.6 million, or $9.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.8 billion.

HRG shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPB