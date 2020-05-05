https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/HEI-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15247086.php
HEI: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
HONOLULU (AP) _ Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $33.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.
The the parent of Hawaii's largest electricity generator posted revenue of $677.2 million in the period.
HEI shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 7% in the last 12 months.
