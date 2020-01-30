HBT Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) _ HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Thursday reported net income of $16.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Bloomington, Illinois, said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $44.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.6 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.9 million, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $166.6 million.

HBT Financial shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year.

