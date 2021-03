STOCKHOLM (AP) — Low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB said Monday its sales dropped 21% during the December through February period as an increase in online business could not make up for the temporary closure of 1,800 stores due to the pandemic.

The Stockholm-based retailing group said the number of closed stores decreased to about 900 on March 13 this year as some countries including Germany — H&M group’s largest market -— allowed some stores to reopen.