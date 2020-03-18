Guess: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $79.6 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $842.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.68 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.91. A year ago, they were trading at $22.85.

