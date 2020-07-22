Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $22.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bosques De Las Lomas, Mexico-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents per share.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares have dropped 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $103.69, a drop of 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASR