Grizzlies official tapped for Tennessee sports betting panel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis Grizzlies official is joining a council that will regulate Tennessee's new online-only sports betting law.

In Monday's letter, Tennessee Senate Speaker Randy McNally announced Kandace C. Stewart will serve a term on the sports betting board that expires June 30, 2021. Stewart handles the team's business operations and external affairs.

Five of nine council slots have been filled, meaning the board has enough members to vote and conduct business. It's unclear when the council will start working in earnest or when sports betting will begin.

The law requires at least quarterly meetings.

Ex-House Speaker Glen Casada made two appointments. New House Speaker Cameron Sexton has one pick to make.

McNally made three appointments.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is expected to reveal his three selections in the coming weeks.