Greenlane: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Friday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its third quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 49 cents per share.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $44.9 million in the period.

