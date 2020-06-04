Greenlane: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $33.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.26. A year ago, they were trading at $15.58.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNLN