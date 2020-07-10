Greenbrier: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) _ Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $27.8 million.

The Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $762.6 million in the period.

Greenbrier shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBX