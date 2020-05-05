https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Great-Ajax-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15249019.php
Great Ajax: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) _ Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $400,000.
On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period.
Great Ajax shares have decreased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.50, a drop of 40% in the last 12 months.
