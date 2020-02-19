Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Wheat for Mar. was off 1.50 cents at 5.6525 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 2.50 cents at 3.8050 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 2.25 cents at $3.0125 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 5 cents at $8.9725 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.2130 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 1.47 cent at $1.4077 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs gained 2.07 cents at $.6757 a pound.