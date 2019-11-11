Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. fell 4.50 cents at 5.0575 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4 cents at 3.7325 a bushel, Dec. oats was rose 8 cents $3.1225 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 14.50 cents at $9.05 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .62 cent at $1.1987 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .57 cent at $1.4757 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .82 cent at $.6330 pound.