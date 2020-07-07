Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

Wheat for Jul. was up 2.75 cents at 4.9225 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 1.50 cents at 3.45 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 2 cents $3.3775 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 3.25 cents at $8.9525 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .10 cent at $1.0000 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.23 cents at $1.3492 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs fell .43 cent at $.4452 a pound.