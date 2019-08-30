Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery declined 16.20 cents at $4.56 a bushel; Sept. corn was off 2.60 cents at $3.64 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 8 cents at $2.69 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans rose 5.20 cents at 8.6240 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .70 cent at $1.0472 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 6.30 cents at $1.3235 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off 0.02 cent at .6378 a pound.