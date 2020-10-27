Grains mostly lower and livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. fell 4.25 cents at 6.1575 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1.75 cents at 4.16 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.08 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 5.50 cents at $10.8225 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose .88 cent at $1.0485 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .60 cent at $1.3430 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.6765 a pound.