Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off .008 cent at $6.0560 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .0420 cent at $4.1160 a bushel; Dec. oats was rose .05 cent at $3.04 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced .164 cent at 11.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .0306 cent at $1.1178 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .0365 cent $1.4120 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .0053 cent at .6529 a pound.