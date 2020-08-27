Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. rose .122 cent at $5.3840 a bushel; Sept. corn was up .028 cent at $3.43 a bushel; Sept. oats was off .046 cent at $2.6760 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans advanced .21 cent at 9.39 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .024 cent at $1.0295 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down .0073 cent $1.4205 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .0028 cent at .5562 pound.