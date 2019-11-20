Grains mixedr, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was up 3.50 cents at 5.1550 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.25 cents at 3.6675 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 7.25 cents at $3.1375 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 6.50 cents at $9.05 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .53 cent at $1.1930 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.4660 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs fell 1.70 cents at $.6045 pound.