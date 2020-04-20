Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Wheat for May advanced 15.25 cents at 5.4875 a bushel; May. corn fell 8 cents at 3.1425 a bushel, May oats was up 5.25 cents at $2.9325 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 6 cents at $8.2650 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off 1.13 cents at $.9352 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 1.20 cents at $1.1832 a pound; while May. lean hogs rose 2.68 cents at $.4060 a pound.