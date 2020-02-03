Grains mixed, livestock lower.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery fell 10.60 cents at $5.50 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 3.20 cents at $3.7740 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .20 cent at $3.0560 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose .40 cent at 8.75 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .95 cent at $1.2130 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 2.27 cents at $1.3498 a pound; Feb. lean hogs lost 3.80 cents at .5565 a pound.