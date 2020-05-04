Grains mixed, livestock higher

Wheat for May was up 2.75 cents at 5.2475 a bushel; May. corn was off .75 cent at 3.1075 a bushel, May oats rose 5.75 cents at $3.15 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 13.25 cents at $8.34 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .82 cent at $.8807 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.25 cents at $1.1.1907 a pound; while May. lean hogs gained 4.85 cents at $.6772 a pound.