Grains lower, livestock mixed

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost .14 cent at $5.9320 a bushel; Dec. corn was down .118 cent at $4.1220 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .03 cent at $3.03 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined .146 cent at 11.35 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .0002 cent at $1.1220 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .002 cent $1.4020 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .0175 cent at .6635 a pound.