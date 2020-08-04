Grains lower and livestock lower

Wheat for Sept. lost 12.75 cents at 5.0825 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 9.25 cents at 3.0825 a bushel, Sept. oats was off 4 cents at $2.73 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was declined 13.75 cents at $8.8375 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was down .75 cent at $1.0320 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .17 cent at $1.4470 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off .17 cent at $.4970 a pound.