Grains higher livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. advanced 11.50 cents at 5.5575 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 1 cent at 3.4950 a bushel, Sept. oats gained 3.75 cents at $2.78 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 3.75 cents at $9.55 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .17 cent at $1.0547 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle was off .18 cent at $1.4012 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.42 cents at $.5502 a pound.