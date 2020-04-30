Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Wheat for May gained 10.25 cents at 5.2975 a bushel; May. corn rose 7 cents at 3.0450 a bushel, May oats was up .50 cent at $3.07 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 18.50 cents at $8.5025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 4.80 cents at $.9040 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .38 cent at $1.1917 a pound; while May. lean hogs was up 2.85 cents at $.5912 a pound.