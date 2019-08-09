Globalstar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) _ Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $6.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 42 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 53 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSAT