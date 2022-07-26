Grim news from Walmart sends US markets lower ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writer July 26, 2022 Updated: July 26, 2022 7:31 p.m.
Big retailers and technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Walmart warned that inflation is hurting American consumers' spending power.
The sell-off comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate policy statement on Wednesday, when economists expect the central bank to announce another sharp rate hike as it ratchets up its fight against surging inflation.