Genocea Biosciences: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its second quarter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $906,000 in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.14. A year ago, they were trading at $3.54.
