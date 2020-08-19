General Moly: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ General Moly Inc. (GMO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $211.2 million in its second quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 32 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 15 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 19 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GMO