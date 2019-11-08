Gamco Investors: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RYE, N.Y. (AP) _ Gamco Investors Inc. (GBL) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $13.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rye, New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period.

Gamco Investors shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year.

