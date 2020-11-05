GP Strategies: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ GP Strategies Corp. (GPX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $521,000.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The provider of training, consulting and engineering services posted revenue of $115.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.7 million.

GP Strategies shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPX