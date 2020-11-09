FutureFuel: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period.

FutureFuel shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.37, a climb of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

