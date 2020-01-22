FuelCell Energy: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $11 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $77.6 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $60.8 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.88. A year ago, they were trading at $6.69.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCEL