Fox, ConocoPhillips advance while Intersect, Broadcom slip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday.

General Motors Co., down 16 cents to $34.75

Contract talks aimed at ending a strike by the United Auto Workers hit a snag over product commitments for U.S. factories.

ConocoPhillips, up $1.10 to $54.60

The energy company raised its quarterly dividend by 38% and will buy back $3 billion worth of its stock in 2020.

General Electric Co., down 1 cent to $8.56

The industrial conglomerate took steps to bring its debt under control including freezing pension benefits for about 20,000 employees.

HSBC Holdings PLC, down 5 cents to $37.16

The bank could cut up to 10,000 jobs in order to reduce costs, according to media reports.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 89 cents to $42.18

The energy company is postponing plans to sell part of its stake in pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners until next year, according to media reports.

Fox Corp., up 3 cents to $30.60

The broadcaster reached a deal with satellite television provider Dish Network in a dispute over costs.

Intersect ENT Inc., down 61 cents to $16.36

The company reported disappointing results from a study on a potential nasal surgery product meant to dilate sinuses.

Broadcom Inc., down $5.35 to $276.08

The chipmaker faces increased scrutiny from European Union antitrust regulators, according to media reports.