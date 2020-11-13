Fortuna: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $13.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $83.4 million in the period.

Fortuna shares have risen 82% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.41, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSM