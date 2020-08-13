Fortuna: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $44.5 million in the period.

Fortuna shares have climbed 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.39, a rise of 62% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSM