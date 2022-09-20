Ford, Olin fall; Apogee, Oxford Industries rise

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Ford Motor Co., down $1.84 to $13.09. The auto company warned that a parts shortage is hurting its third-quarter earnings. Change Healthcare Inc. up $1.64 to $27.11. UnitedHealth Group moved closer to buying the healthcare technology company following a favorable decision in an antitrust case. Oxford Industries Inc., up $5.30 to $95.32. The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines is buying Johnny Was and raised its financial forecasts. Cognex Corp., up $2.69 to $44.41. The maker of machine vision systems for automated manufacturing raised its third-quarter revenue forecast. Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $2.07 to $41.42. The architectural products and services company reported strong second-quarter financial results. Olin Corp., down $2.01 to $45.77. The chemicals company cut its financial forecast for the third-quarter as it faces weaker demand. ConocoPhillips, down 80 cents to $112.07. U.S. crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks. Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $1.91 to $67.80. China is reportedly considering lifting COVID-19 restrictions, including in the gambling haven of Macau.