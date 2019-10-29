Flushing Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $10.7 million.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $70.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40 million.

Flushing Financial shares have climbed slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.26, an increase of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIC