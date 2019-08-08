https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Fluent-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14291686.php
Fluent: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $715,000.
The New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.
The data and analytics company posted revenue of $70.6 million in the period.
Fluent expects full-year revenue in the range of $277 million to $285 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.92. A year ago, they were trading at $2.30.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLNT
View Comments