Fluent: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $408,000.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The data and analytics company posted revenue of $78.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.31. A year ago, they were trading at $7.05.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLNT