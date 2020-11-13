Firsthand Technology Value Fund: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Friday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The technology investment fund posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.26. A year ago, they were trading at $6.93.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVVC