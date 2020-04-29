First Savings Financial: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $627,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Clarksville, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.9 million.

First Savings Financial shares have declined 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.95, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSFG